Lindy Ruff is back in the NHL.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger confirms the New Jersey Devils will name the 60-year-old as their next head coach. Kevin Weekes of the NHL Network was first to report the news.

One of the stories somewhat overlooked by RTP and CBA business, but as @KevinWeekes reports, Lindy Ruff is the Devils new head coach. https://t.co/waDDXw80qk — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 8, 2020

John Hynes coached the team since the start of the 2015-16 season but was replaced mid-way through the 2019-20 campaign by Alain Nasreddine following a 9-13-4 start. Nasreddine guided the team to a record of 19-16-8 before the league paused its season on March 12.

Ruff is best known for his time as head coach of the Buffalo Sabres for 15 seasons from 1997-98 to 2012-13. He was replaced by Ron Rolston mid-way through that season after 17 games.

The following season, Ruff was back in the NHL, this time with the Dallas Stars. Ruff guided them to a 165-122 record and two playoff appearances in four seasons before being replaced by Ken Hitchcock.

All in all, Ruff has a record of 736-554 throughout 19 NHL seasons.

The Devils headed into the NHL’s pausing at 28-29-12 and will be one of seven teams not scheduled to return to play this summer.