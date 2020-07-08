Lindy Ruff is back in the NHL.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger confirms the New Jersey Devils will name the 60-year-old as their next head coach. Kevin Weekes of the NHL Network was first to report the news.

John Hynes coached the team since the start of the 2015-16 season but was replaced mid-way through the 2019-20 campaign by Alain Nasreddine following a 9-13-4 start. Nasreddine guided the team to a record of 19-16-8 before the league paused its season on March 12.

Ruff is best known for his time as head coach of the Buffalo Sabres for 15 seasons from 1997-98 to 2012-13. He was replaced by Ron Rolston mid-way through that season after 17 games.

The following season, Ruff was back in the NHL, this time with the Dallas Stars. Ruff guided them to a 165-122 record and two playoff appearances in four seasons before being replaced by Ken Hitchcock.

All in all, Ruff has a record of 736-554 throughout 19 NHL seasons.

The Devils headed into the NHL’s pausing at 28-29-12 and will be one of seven teams not scheduled to return to play this summer.