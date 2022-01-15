NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden had 27 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets cruised to a 120-105 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night despite losing Kevin Durant in the first half to a left knee sprain.

Durant was hurt with 5:44 left in the second quarter when New Orleans forward Herbert Jones was driving down the court and crashed into Nets backup guard Bruce Brown, who fell backward into Durant’s knee.

Durant briefly limped around the court before asking to be taken out of the game. He finished with the 12 points and was walking with a limp when he left the arena midway through the fourth quarter. Coach Steve Nash said he will have an MRI exam on Sunday.

Patty Mills added 21 points and Kessler Edwards chipped in 16 for the Nets, who never trailed in the game.

Brandon Ingram scored 22 points and Josh Hart had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, who had won two straight.

Harden had 13 points and 11 assists as the Nets jumped out to a 69-41 halftime lead, shooting 26 for 48 from the field, including 8 for 16 behind the 3-point line.

New Orleans went on an 11-0 run to cut the deficit 71-55 with 8:51 left in the third quarter before Mills made a three-point play to stop the Nets’ scoring drought.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: New Orleans’ five starters scored in double digits. Jones and Jonas Valenciunas each had 13. Devonte’ Graham added 10.

Nets: Rookie center Day’Ron Sharpe finished with 12 points and a career-high 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Sharpe (20 years, 70 days old) became the fourth-youngest in franchise history to notch a double-double. … It was Harden’s 20th career game with at least 25 points and 15 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Continue their three-game road trip at Boston on Monday.

Nets: Open a four-game road trip at Cleveland on Monday.