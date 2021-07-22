Willie Green is back with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The club introduced the 39-year-old Detroit native as its new head coach on Thursday. Green had spent the past two seasons as an assistant with the Phoenix Suns. Prior to joining the Suns, Green spent three seasons as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors, winning two NBA titles.

“Willie has established himself as one of the most respected assistant coaches in the NBA. In large part, this is due to a tireless work ethic and authenticity of character,” Pelicans general manager David Griffin said in a statement. “He brings a vast amount of basketball knowledge and experience to our team as both a coach and former player, along with exceptional leadership qualities and an innate ability to connect with players, staff and fans alike. We could not be more excited to welcome Willie and his family to New Orleans.”

Green got into coaching after a 12-year NBA career. A shooting guard, Green appeared in 731 NBA games and played 77 games for the Pelicans in 2010-2011. A product of Detroit Mercy, Green also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic.

“It’s a blessing and an honor to get this opportunity in a special place like New Orleans," Green said. "I look forward to getting to work and immersing myself and my family into the local community.”

Green succeeds Stan Van Gundy, who was fired after one season last month.