Brandon Manning and Connor McDavid are ready to bury their history as they move forward as teammates on the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers acquired Manning, along with defenceman Robin Norell, from the Chicago Blackhawks in one of two trades made by the team Sunday.

Manning told the Oilers website that McDavid spoke to him after the trade and said he's a welcome addition to the team.

“Connor actually reached out. He said he's happy to have me and thinks I can help the team. Obviously, with our history and when a guy of that calibre reaches out to you, it's pretty special.”

Manning's history with the Oilers' captain dates back to Nov. 2015, when he hit McDavid into the boards and broke his collarbone, sidelining him for 37 games. However, that was only the start of the rivalry between the two.

When Manning’s Flyers met the Oilers in December of 2016, McDavid alleges that Manning told him he intentionally tried to hurt him the prior season.

"I did all I could defending him last year in the media," McDavid said after the game. "Everyone wanted to make a big deal saying he did it on purpose, and he wanted to say some comments today about what went on last year. I thought it was one of the (most) classless things I've ever seen on the ice.”

Manning denied the allegations.

"I think anybody who knows me or who has played with or against me along the road here, knows that I am not that kind of player,” Manning said in response. “I am not out there intentionally trying to hurt people. I'm a guy who plays the game hard and I take pride in that. I think going back to last year, it was a total accident, I mean, there were three players involved and there was never any intention on hurting anyone."

During the team’s next meeting in February of 2017, Manning fought then-Oilers forward Patrick Maroon, seemingly settling the matter between the player and the Oilers.

“Connor didn’t say a word on the ice [during the game],” Manning said following the fight. “Even their guys, Patrick said ‘good job’ afterward. We would do the same thing if one our superstars got hurt. I understand it.”

Manning was one of two defenceman the Oilers added to their NHL roster on Sunday, along with former Florida Panther Alex Petrovic. The 28-year-old, who has one goal and three points in 27 games this season, could see an increased role in Edmonton.

"If you can come in, do your job and play well then any opportunity is great," said Manning.

"I'm excited to have that opportunity. I'm excited to go to a Canadian city and have that chance off the start. It's up to me to go out there to perform, do my job and hopefully fit in well with those guys."

The Oilers have lost five straight games and will host the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.