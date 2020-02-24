6m ago
Islanders acquire Pageau from Senators
The New York Islanders have acquired centre Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a first round draft pick in 2020, third round draft pick in 2020, and a third round draft pick in 2022, with conditions on all the draft picks.
TSN.ca Staff
Pageau has 24 goals and 40 points in 60 games with the Senators this season.
The 27-year-old has seen an offensive resurgence this season after tallying 12 points in 39 games just one year prior. Pageau was the third-longest tenured member of the Sens behind Craig Anderson and Mark Borowiecki, respectively.
A pending unrestricted free agent, Pageau is nearing the end of a three-year contract and carries a $3.1 million cap hit.
Pageau was drafted 96th overall in 2011 by his hometown Senators and posted 182 points in 428 games played with the club.