The New York Islanders have acquired centre Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a first round draft pick in 2020, third round draft pick in 2020, and a third round draft pick in 2022, with conditions on all the draft picks.

Pageau has 24 goals and 40 points in 60 games with the Senators this season.

The 27-year-old has seen an offensive resurgence this season after tallying 12 points in 39 games just one year prior. Pageau was the third-longest tenured member of the Sens behind Craig Anderson and Mark Borowiecki, respectively.

A pending unrestricted free agent, Pageau is nearing the end of a three-year contract and carries a $3.1 million cap hit.

Pageau was drafted 96th overall in 2011 by his hometown Senators and posted 182 points in 428 games played with the club.