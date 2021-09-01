The New York Islanders signed restricted free agents Anthony Beauvillier and Ilya Sorokin, and unrestricted free agents Casey Cizikas and Kyle Palmieri to multi-year contracts on Wednesday.

According to Arthur Staple of the Athletic, Beauvillier signed a three-year, $12.45 million contract ($4.15 million average annual value), Sorokin signed a three-year, $12 million deal ($4 million AAV), Cizikas signed a six-year, $15 million contract ($2.5 million AAV), and Palmieri inked a four-year, $20 million contract ($5 million AAV).

#Isles deals announced today:



Cizikas -- 6x$2.5m

Palmieri -- 4x5M

Beauvillier -- 3x$4.15m

Sorokin -- 3x$4m



Those additions put #Isles at roughly $85.2-million for this season with all one-ways on the cap. May need to shed a contract in order to add a LD. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) September 1, 2021

Beauvillier, 24, posted 15 goals and 28 points in 47 games last season, adding five goals and 13 points in 19 playoff games.

Selected 28th overall by the Islanders in the 2015 NHL Draft, Beauvillier has 81 goals and 155 points in 333 career games with the team.

Sorokin appeared in 22 games in his first NHL season with the Islanders, posting a 13-6-3 record with a 2.17 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage.

Palmieri joined the Islanders at the trade deadline last season, helping the Islanders advance to the Eastern Conference Final. In 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games, Palmieri scored nine points (seven goals and two assists).

Cizikas scored seven goals and had 14 points in 56 games last season, adding two goals and five points in 19 playoff games. He scored a career-high 20 goals with the Islanders during the 2018-19, the only time he's scored more than 10 goals in 10 career seasons.

A fourth-round pick of the Islanders in 2009, Cizikas has 81 goals and 185 points in 590 career games.