New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal was fined $5,000 for cross-checking Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Jan Rutta. The fine is the maximum allowable under the CBA.

Barzal was ejected from Monday's 8-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning after delivering two high cross-checks to Rutta.

The incident came at the end of the second period in Game 5 with the Islanders down 6-0. Barzal engaged with Rutta in the neutral zone cross-checking him in the shoulders and then appearing to catch him in the face with a second cross-check. Barzal received a five-minute major and a game misconduct, while Rutta did not return for the third period.

"It wasn't going well, and he dug it a little deeper for the guys," Islanders head coach Barry Trotz said postgame. "The biggest concern you have as a coach is losing another guy, because they're blocking shots and things like that. So, I am disappointed in his decision there."

Barzal, 24, has six goals and 12 points in 17 games this postseason after posting 17 goals and 45 points in 55 games during the regular season.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper did not have an update on Rutta after his team's win. The 30-year-old defenceman has one goal in 16 playoff games.

New York will host Game 6 on Wednesday as they attempt to force a Game 7 in Tampa Bay.