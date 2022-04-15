The hockey world has lost one of its most beloved goal-scorers as New York Islanders legend Mike Bossy has passed away at the age of 65.

Bossy announced last October that he was being treated for lung cancer.

Bossy, an Islanders icon who helped guide the team to four straight Stanley Cups from 1980 to 1983, was a star right from the get-go.

The Montreal native began his junior career with the nearby Laval National, averaging 77 goals in his four full junior seasons. In 1977, the Islanders made Bossy the 15th overall pick in the NHL Draft and his scoring didn’t slow down.

Playing on the Isles’ top line alongside Bryan Trottier and Clark Gillies – famously known as ‘The Trio Grande’ – Bossy won the 1977-78 Calder Memorial Trophy and was named a Second-Team All-Star after tallying 53 goals and 38 assists for 91 points.

From 1979 to 1983, Bossy would average well over 60 goals a season while helping lead the Islanders to four straight Stanley Cups, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 1982.

While chronic back issues ultimately cut his career short, Bossy’s 10 seasons in the NHL were unforgettable. He spent his entire career with the Islanders, scoring fewer than 50 goals in a season just once and became the second Islander after Dennis Potvin to have his jersey retired, with his No. 22 going up to the rafters in March of 1992. He was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1991.

He re-joined the Isles in 2006 in a front office role and also worked as an analyst for MSG Networks and TVA Sports.