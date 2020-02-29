The New York Islanders will play their postseason games this spring and all of their home games next season at Nassau Coliseum, Gary Bettman confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

The team will then move into its new arena at Belmont Park for the 2021-22 NHL season.

The Islanders played at the Coliseum from 1972 to 2015 before owner Charles Wang moved the franchise to Brooklyn's Barclays Center for the 2015-16 season.

The Coliseum underwent renovations for two years and was re-opened in 2017 with a seating capacity of about 14,000. The team then played select games at the Coliseum arena over the last two seasons.