Isles making move to Nassau Coliseum
The New York Islanders will play their postseason games this spring and all of their home games next season at Nassau Coliseum, Gary Bettman confirmed in a statement on Saturday.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Islanders 2, Blues 3 (OT)
The team will then move into its new arena at Belmont Park for the 2021-22 NHL season.
The Islanders played at the Coliseum from 1972 to 2015 before owner Charles Wang moved the franchise to Brooklyn's Barclays Center for the 2015-16 season.
The Coliseum underwent renovations for two years and was re-opened in 2017 with a seating capacity of about 14,000. The team then played select games at the Coliseum arena over the last two seasons.