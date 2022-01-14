The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced a three-game suspension on Friday for New York Islanders forward Ross Johnston for an illegal check to the head of New Jersey Devils forward A.J. Greer.

The incident occurred during early in the first period of the Islanders' 3-2 victory on Thursday night. At 3:12 of the opening frame, Johnston caught Greer up high during a forecheck. He was assessed a two-minute minor on the play. Greer did not return.

A native of Charlottetown, PEI, Johnston is in his sixth NHL season, all coming with the Isles.

Through nine games this season, the 27-year-old Johnston has a pair of assists.