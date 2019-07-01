Stephen A. reacts to Knicks' low-ball offer to Durant: 'How stupid can you be!'

Wayne Ellington and the New York Knicks have agreed on a two-year contract.

Ellington's representatives, Priority Sports, announced the agreement Monday morning. A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the deal will pay Ellington $16 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial terms were not announced publicly.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

The Knicks will become the ninth team for Ellington, an excellent shooter who was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2009 NCAA Final Four when he led North Carolina to the national championship. He's a 38% 3-point shooter for his career.