New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau confirmed on Monday that struggling point guard Kemba Walker has been pulled from the team's rotation with Alec Burks remaining as the starter at the 1.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau tells reporters that Kemba Walker is out of the rotation, and Alec Burks will remain the starting point guard. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 29, 2021

A Bronx native, the 31-year-old Walker signed a two-year, $17.9 million deal with his hometown team in the offseason. He did not dress in the team's 99-90 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

Through 18 games this season, Walker is averaging career lows with 11.7 points on .429 shooting, 2.6 boards and 3.1 assists over 24.5 minutes a night.

The 30-year-old Burks is in his second season at MSG and made his first start of the campaign against the Hawks, scoring a team-high 23 and adding seven boards and three assists.

The Knicks (11-9) are back in action on Tuesday when they visit Atlantic Division-leading Brooklyn Nets (14-6).