New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Twitter Friday evening.

I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020

Georgetown University, where Ewing currently serves as head coach, announced that he is under care and isolated at a local hospital.

Georgetown adds the 57-year-old is the only member of the men's basketball program to test positive for the coronavirus.

Ewing is known as one of the best big men in NBA history for his 17-year career predominately spent with the Knicks.

After being selected No. 1 overall in the 1985 NBA Draft, Ewing went on to record 13 20-plus points per game seasons and was instrumental in the Knicks' successes in the late 1980s and 1990s. While New York did not win an NBA Championship during Ewing's tenure, they made the playoffs every season from 1987-88 to 1999-00 including two NBA Finals appearances in 1994 and 1999.

Ewing is an 11-time All-Star, the winner of the 1985-86 Rookie of the Year Award and a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame (2008). For his career, he averaged 21.0 points per game to go along with 9.8 rebounds.

After several injury-shortened seasons in the late 1990s, Ewing was moved on to the Seattle SuperSonics in September of 2000 and retired as a member of the Orlando Magic in 2002.