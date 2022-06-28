The New York Knicks are trading forward Nerlens Noel, guard Alec Burks, two second-round draft picks, and $6 million cash to the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Knicks are including two future second-round picks and cash in the deal to incentivize the Pistons, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/sjuX7PIhkw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

The move helps the Knicks unload $19 million in salary in hopes of signing Dallas Mavericks free agent guard Jalen Brunson.

Burks, 30, averaged 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 81 games last season.

He was acquired by the Knicks in November of 2020 when they signed him to a three-year, $30 million contract.

Originally selected 12th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, Burks averaged 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 625 career games split between the Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and Knicks.

The 6-foot-6 swingman is entering the final year of his three-year, $30 million deal.

Noel, 28, averaged 3.4 points and 5.6 rebounds last season but was limited to 25 games due to lower-body injuries.

The 6-foot-11 forward was acquired by the Knicks in November 2020 when he signed a one-year, $5 million deal. After averaging 5.1 points and 6.4 rebounds in 64 games during the 2020-21 season, the Knicks re-signed Noel to a three-year, $27.7 million deal.

Originally drafted sixth overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans (then Hornets), Noel averaged 7.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 450 career games split between the Philadelphia 76ers, Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Knicks.