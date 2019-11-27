'It's going to be a lot of fun': Canadian Barrett excited for first NBA game in Toronto

The New York Knicks have recalled Canadian forward Ignas Brazdeikis ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Raptors in Toronto.

Brazdeikis was sent to the club's G-League affiliate Westchester Knicks over the weekend but is back with the team as they play their first game of the season on Canadian soil.

Brazdeikis has only played a total of 14 minutes over four games so far in his rookie season and there's no telling if he will see the floor Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Canadian No. 3 overall pick RJ Barrett is officially listed as questionable entering the matchup because of an illness but told reporters Tuesday he expects to take the court for his first NBA matchup north of the border.

The Knicks sit at 4-13 for the season, tied for last in the Eastern Conference with the Atlanta Hawks.