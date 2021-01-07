New New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has reshaped his team with a blockbuster.

The team acquired All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and veteran starter Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland on Thursday, in exchange for shortstops Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez, as well as top prospects Josh Wolf and Isaiah Greene.

Welcome to New York! 🍎



We’ve acquired Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco. #LGMhttps://t.co/Bc0fICHUKn — New York Mets (@Mets) January 7, 2021

Wolf, a right-handed pitcher, and outfielder Greene are the team's No. 9 and No. 10 prospects, respectively, according to MLB Pipeline.

Lindor, 27, has one year and $19.5 million remaining on his current deal.

A four-time All-Star, Lindor appeared in 60 games for Cleveland last season, batting .335 with eight home runs and 27 runs batted in and an OPS of .750.

The eighth overall pick of the 2011 MLB Amateur Draft, Lindor is a two-time Gold Glove winner and has finished in the top-15 in American League Most Valuable Player voting in four straight seasons.

The 33-year-old Carrasco has three years and $38 million remaining on his current contract.

This story is developing.