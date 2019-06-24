Mickey Callaway's tenure with the New York Mets will not end on Monday.

Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports that no firing is imminent with Callaway expected to hold his pregame press conference in Philadelphia.

The #Mets will not have a managerial change today. Mickey Callaway will hold his press conference in Philadelphia before the game, business as usual. — Deesha Thosar (@DeeshaThosar) June 24, 2019

After Sunday's loss to the Chicago Cubs, Callaway and pitcher Jason Vargas got into an altercation with Newsday reporter Tim Healey with Vargas needing to be restrained by teammates from Healey.

"Mickey came out of his office, dressed, and I thought he was leaving for the day, so I said, ‘See you tomorrow, Mickey,’ ” Healey said of what set off the encounter. “And then he said, ‘Don’t be a smart-ass."

Mets majority owner Fred Wilpon later issued an apology for the incident.

“The Mets sincerely regret the incident that took place with one of our beat writers following today’s game in the clubhouse,” Wilpon said in the statement. “We do not condone this type of behavior from any employee.”

The Mets (37-41) open up their three-game set with the Phillies sitting 9.0 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East and 3.5 games out of the second National League wild card.