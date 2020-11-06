Mets part with GM following sale of team

The New York Mets have parted with general manager Brodie Van Wagenen just hours after it announced that billionaire Steve Cohen had officially completed his purchase of the team.

So Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson's first order of business is a house cleaning. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) November 6, 2020

The team also announced that fellow front office members Omar Minaya, Allard Baird, Adam Guttridge and Jared Banner are also departing.

