According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Tony DeAngelo's agent Pat Brisson and New York Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton are talking with teams with trade interest in the 25-year-old defenceman.

Spoke with DeAngelo’s agent, Pat Brisson. He says he and Rangers GM Jeff Gorton are talking with clubs with trade interest in DeAngelo. Brisson is confident they will get something done in the near future. In the meantime, DeAngelo will remain at home awaiting a deal. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 1, 2021

Dreger notes that Brisson is confident they will get something done in the near future and that DeAngelo will remain at home in the meantime awaiting a deal.

DeAngelo cleared waivers on Monday. The New York Post's Larry Brooks reported that DeAngelo was waived after a physical altercation between him and goaltender Alexander Georgiev after the Rangers lost 5-4 in overtime to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

“There’s always rumours, so I’m not going to address rumours,” Ranger head coach David Quinn said on Sunday, per the New York Post. “This isn’t about one incident, it’s not about one thing. This is a situation the organization felt was best at this current time. We’ll see how the situation plays out.

"It’s a decision we made as an organization," Quinn added. “In 24 hours, we’ll be able to probably be a little bit more specific and address the situation differently.”

DeAngelo has one assist and is minus-6 in six games this season while averaging 18:29 of ice time. He recorded a career-high 15 goals and 53 points in 68 games on Broadway last season.

He signed a two-year, $9.6 million contract in October and carries a $4.8 million cap hit.