After reaching a deal just prior to their arbitration hearing with Ryan Strome on Thursday, the New York Rangers are scheduled for another hearing Friday with winger Brendan Lemieux.

According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, Lemieux requested a $2 million salary on a two-year deal, while the Rangers countered at just over $1 million per season on the same term.

Under the new collective bargaining agreement, once the hearing begins the two sides will no longer be permitted to reach a deal on their own and must await the arbitrator's ruling.

Lemieux, 24, had six goals and 18 points in 59 games with the Rangers last season, his second with the team. He appeared in one game during the NHL's Return to Play, failing to post a point.

A second-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres in 2014, Lemieux has 19 goals and 36 points in 131 career games.