The New York Rangers and forward Ryan Strome reached a two-year, $9 million contract Thursday morning prior to their arbitration hearing.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post reported earlier this week that Strome requested a one-year, $5.7 million contract in his arbitration brief Tuesday, while the New York Rangers countered at $3.6 million on the same term.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Strome will earn $4 million this upcoming season and $5 million in 2021-22 under the new deal, which carries an average annual value of $4.5 million.

Two year deal

Year 1, $4 M

Strome posted 18 goals and a career-high 59 points in 70 games this past season. He added two assists in three games during the NHL's Return to Play.

The 27-year-old centre is coming off a two-year contract which saw him carry a cap hit of $3.1 million

Selected fifth overall by the New York Islanders in the 2011 NHL Draft, Strome was traded to the Rangers early in the 2018-19 season from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for Ryan Spooner.

He has 95 goals and 254 points in 491 career NHL games.

The Rangers are scheduled for arbitration with forward Brendan Lemieux on Friday.