The New York Rangers are finally parting ways with Tony DeAngelo.

The Rangers are expected to place the defenceman on unconditional waivers for purposes of a buyout on Friday after he last played for the team in January.

DeAngelo expected to be on unconditional waivers today to being the process https://t.co/fXHHB6Jsfa — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 23, 2021

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported in April that the 25-year-old defenceman rejected the Rangers offer to mutually terminate his contract, instead electing to be bought out this summer.

Earlier this season, Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton said DeAngelo had played his last game for the team after he went unclaimed on waivers following a reported physical altercation with goaltender Alexandar Georgiev on Jan. 30, according to the New York Post's Larry Brooks.

DeAngelo had one assist over six games this season with the Rangers.

Over 206 career games with the Arizona Coyotes and Rangers, DeAngelo has 24 goals and 82 assists.

With DeAngelo signed through next season at a cap hit of $4.8 million, the buyout will save the Rangers $4.2 million next season, while adding a cap charge of $883,334 in 2022-23.