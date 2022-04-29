The New York Rangers and Edmonton Oilers are both hoping to keep their key in-season pickups from reaching the free agent market on July 13.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Thursday that the Rangers will be aggressive in trying to re-sign trade-deadline addition Andrew Copp, while the Oilers want to keep Evander Kane in Edmonton as unrestricted free agency looms for both players.

"Well I can tell you that both the New York Rangers and the Edmonton Oilers are going to try as hard as possible to extend the contracts of Andrew Copp and Evander Kane," Dreger said on Insider Trading. "Now, there’s no guarantee, of course. These guys are both pending top unrestricted free agents.

"In Andrew Copp, talk about a chemistry experiment that has been highly successful. Perfect fit with Artemi Panarin. And Evander Kane has been an excellent complement on the left side with Connor McDavid. But you do have to go through the negotiation.

"I’m told the New York Rangers are going to push hard – hard – to extend Andrew Copp, we can understand why. Likewise for Evander Kane and the Oilers. But you wonder about the term between Kane and the Oilers. Is three years too much? We’ll have to find out."

The Rangers acquired Copp from the Winnipeg Jets in March in exchange for a package that included two second-round picks – one of which could be upgraded to a first if the Rangers reach the Eastern Conference Final. The 27-year-old has thrived since debuting on Broadway, posting eight goals and 18 points in 16 games. Signed at a cap hit of $3.64 million, Copp had 13 goals and 35 points in 53 games with the Jets prior to the trade.

Kane joined the Oilers on a one-year, $2.11 million contract in late January, one month after his contract was terminated by the San Jose Sharks. The 30-year-old has 22 goals and 39 points in 42 games this season, helping Edmonton rise from outside the playoff picture to securing the No. 2 seed in the Pacific Division.