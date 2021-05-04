Strome on Wilson fine: 'I think it's a joke... the league missed one here'

New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin will miss the team's final three games of the season after being injured in an incident with Tom Wilson Monday night.

Panarin exited Monday's 6-3 loss to the Washington Captials with a lower-body injury after being wrestled to the ground by Wilson. Wilson was fined $5,000 earlier on Tuesday for actions against Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich in the moments before his tussle with Panarin.

#NYR coach David Quinn says Artemi Panarin will miss final 3 games of season and that the injury is from the incident last night with Tom Wilson. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) May 4, 2021

Rangers head coach David Quinn, who sounded off on Wilson's actions Monday night, added that defencemeb Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren will also miss the remainder of the season.

"There are lines that can't be crossed in this game... To me, it's just zero respect for the game, in general. You get one of the star players in this league now, who could have got seriously, seriously hurt in that incident," Quinn told reporters post-game Monday night.

"We're disappointed," Quinn added Tuesday of Wilson only receiving a fine. "I believe there was an awful lot there to suspend him"

Panarin, 29, finishes his season with 17 goals and 58 points in 42 games.