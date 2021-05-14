The New York Rangers have been granted permission to interview Gerard Gallant for their head coaching vacancy, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Gallant, who was fired by the Vegas Golden Knights last season, will coach Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship this month.

"The Rangers have been granted permission by the Vegas Golden Knights to interview Gerard Gallant so clearly he is one of the top candidates in the process that has been started by new general manager Chris Drury," Dreger said Thursday on Insider Trading.



"The timing is more to do with the travel plans for Gallant. He is the head coach for Team Canada and he is on his way to Latvia this weekend. The Rangers at least want to spend some time and have at least one conversation with Gallant before he begins taking on the responsibility of running Canada at the World Men's Ice Hockey Championship. "

Gallant guided the Golden Knights to the Staley Cup Final in the franchise's inaugural season in 2018, when he was named the recipient of the Jack Adams Award. He had a 24-19-6 record last season when he was fired, leaving Vegas with a record of 118-75-20 behind the bench.

The 57-year-old has a career record of 270-216-4-51 in 541 career games as a head coach with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Florida Panthers and Golden Knights. On the international stage, Gallant served as assistant coach with Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship in 2007 and 2017, winning gold and silver.

Gallant and Team Canada will open the 2021 Worlds on Friday, May 21 at Arena Riga against host Latvia. Canada will also face Italy, Finland, Germany, Kazakhstan, Norway and the United States in the preliminary round.

The Rangers fired head coach David Quinn earlier this week after three seasons with the team. New York finished this season with a 27-23-6 record, 11 points back of the final playoff spot in the East Division.