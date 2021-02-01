The New York Rangers caught the hockey world by surprise on Sunday when they placed defenceman Tony DeAngelo on waivers just months after signing the 25-year-old to a two-year, $9.6 million contract in October.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports the move came after a physical altercation between DeAngelo and goaltender Alex Georgiev after the Rangers 5-4 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Rangers head coach David Quinn said Sunday he would not address speculation around the move, but left the door open to providing more details in the future.

“There’s always rumors, so I’m not going to address rumors,” Quinn said, per the New York Post. “This isn’t about one incident, it’s not about one thing. This is a situation the organization felt was best at this current time. We’ll see how the situation plays out.”

"It’s a decision we made as an organization," Quinn added. “In 24 hours, we’ll be able to probably be a little bit more specific and address the situation differently.”

Both sides will learn whether DeAngelo has been claimed at 12 p.m. ET on Monday. He has one assist and is minus-6 in six games this season while averaging 18:29 of ice time. He had a career-high 15 goals and 53 points in 68 games on Broadway last season.

The Rangers (2-4-2) are scheduled to face the Penguins again on Monday night.