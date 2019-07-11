The New York Rangers have signed forward Kaapo Kakko to an entry-level contract.

Kakko was selected No. 2 overall in last month's draft, behind American Jack Hughes.

The 18-year-old winger scored 22 goals and posted 38 points in 45 games with TPS in Finland's Liiga last season. He added six goals and one assist in 10 games en route to winning a gold medal with Finland at the world hockey championship in May.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have agreed to terms with forward Kaapo Kakko on an entry-level contract. pic.twitter.com/gX1JkpWk8k — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 11, 2019

Kakko also scored two goals and posted five points at this year's world juniors, also winning gold at that tournament.