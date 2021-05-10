The New York Rangers have locked up Ryan Lindgren.

The team announced an extension for the 23-year-old defenceman on Monday.

Terms of the deal were not released, but the New York Post's Larry Brooks reports that it's a three-year, $9 million extension for the Minneapolis native.

Ryan Lindgren in on three year extension worth $3M per. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) May 10, 2021

Originally taken in the second round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Boston Bruins, Lindgren was acquired by the Rangers at the 2018 trade deadline in a deal that sent Rick Nash to the Bruins.

Lindgren made his NHL debut in the 2018-19 season, but became a regular in the Blueshirts' lineup last season.

In 51 games this season, Lindgren scored a goal and had 15 assists over 20:00 of ice time a night.

Internationally, Lindgren has represented the United States on a number of occasions and was a member of the gold medal-winning entry at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Montreal.