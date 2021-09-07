55m ago
Rangers sign RFA D Hajek to one-year deal
The New York Rangers signed restricted free agent Libor Hajek to a one-year contract on Tuesday. The 23-year-old defenceman posted two goals and four points in 44 games with the Rangers last season.
TSN.ca Staff
The New York Rangers signed restricted free agent Libor Hajek to a one-year contract on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old defenceman posted two goals and four points in 44 games with the Rangers last season.
A second-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2016, Hajek has three goals and 10 points in in 77 career games, all with New York.