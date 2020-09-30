The New York Rangers are expected to buy out goaltender Henrik Lundqvist on Wednesday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The 38-year-old has one season remaining on his contract, carrying an annual cap hit of $8.5 million. The move will save the Rangers $3 million in cap space for the upcoming season, but cost them an additional $1.5 million against the cap in 2021-22.

With #NYR expected to buyout 👑 Henrik Lundqvist tomorrow, as reported by @DarrenDreger, Rangers will now have nearly $13 million in dead cap space next season.



Shattenkirk buyout $6.08 million

Lundqvist buyout $5.5 million

Girardi buyout $1.11 million

Spooner buyout $300k — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 29, 2020

"Unfortunately for the Rangers, they made it clear that they would not go with the three-goalie system and Lundqvist, at 38-years-old, as decorated a goaltender as he is with the organization, the time has come for the two sides to separate," Dreger said on Insider Trading. "I believe the Rangers, perhaps as early as Wednesday, will announce that they have moved forward with the buyout of the final year of Lundqvist’s contract. And this decision would not come easy to the Rangers. Given everything Lundqvist has provided the Rangers as an organization, this was a tough decision but a decision that has to be made moving forward."

The Rangers carried three goalies from January onward this season with Lundqvist competing for starts with Alexandar Georgiev and rookie Igor Shesterkin.

Lundqvist started just five games after the calendar turned to 2020 after making 21 starts in the first three months of the season. The Rangers however turned to the veteran for the first two games of their best-of-five series against Carolina, with Lundqvist allowing seven goals on a total of 71 shots over the two losses. Shesterkin got the start in Game 3, allowing three goals on 30 shots in a 4-1 loss.

For the regular season, Lundqvist finished with a 10-12-3 record with a .905 save percentage and a 3.16 goals-against average.

Lundqvist, the 2012 Vezina Trophy winner, has spent his entire 15-year career with the Rangers and ranks first in franchise history in games played by a goaltender, wins and shutouts.

The buyout will leave the Rangers with close to $13 million in dead cap space next season following buyouts of Kevin Shattenkirk, Dan Girardi and Ryan Spooner in recent years.