New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton will undergo surgery on his left elbow to remove a bone chip in the upcoming days, the team announced Tuesday.

LHP Zack Britton is expected to return to New York tomorrow and will undergo orthoscopic surgery to remove a bone chip from his left elbow in the upcoming days. The surgery is expected to be performed by Dr. Christopher Ahmad at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 9, 2021

The 33-year-old appeared in 20 games with the Yankees last season, posting a 1-2 record with eight saves and a 1.89 ERA and 1.00 WHIP. The former Baltimore Orioles closer has recorded 153 career saves and a 35-25 record to go along with a 3.04 ERA in 417 appearances.