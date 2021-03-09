1h ago
Yankees LHP Britton to undergo elbow surgery
TSN.ca Staff
New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton will undergo surgery on his left elbow to remove a bone chip in the upcoming days, the team announced Tuesday.
The 33-year-old appeared in 20 games with the Yankees last season, posting a 1-2 record with eight saves and a 1.89 ERA and 1.00 WHIP. The former Baltimore Orioles closer has recorded 153 career saves and a 35-25 record to go along with a 3.04 ERA in 417 appearances.