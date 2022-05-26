Matt Carpenter has landed with the New York Yankees.

The team announced the signing of the three-time All-Star infielder to a major-league deal and added him to the active roster.

The New York Yankees announced today that they have signed three-time All-Star INF Matt Carpenter to a Major League contract and added him to the active roster. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) May 26, 2022

Carpenter, 36, was released by the Texas Rangers last this week. He had appeared in 21 games at Triple-A Round Rock, batting .275 with six home runs and 19 runs batted in.

A native of Galveston, TX, Carpenter spent the entirety of his big-league career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 11 years with the Cards, Carpenter batted .262 with 155 HR, 576 RBI and an OPS of .816.

An All-Star in 2013, 2014 and 2016, Carpenter was named a Silver Slugger in 2013.

The Yankees open up a four-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night at Tropicana Field.