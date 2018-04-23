Which top-5 pick is most likely to be traded?

NFL teams have until May 3 to exercise the fifth-year option of contracts given to first rounders from the 2015 NFL Draft.

Below is a list of all 2015 first round selections and the status of their fifth-year options.

If a team picks up a player's fifth-year option, they will be under contract for the 2019 season. Players who have their fifth-year option declined will enter the last year of their contract in 2018, and will become free agents at the conclusion of the upcoming season.