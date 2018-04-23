NFL teams have until May 3 to exercise the fifth-year option of contracts given to first rounders from the 2015 NFL Draft.

Below is a list of all 2015 first round selections and the status of their fifth-year options.

If a team picks up a player's fifth-year option, they will be under contract for the 2019 season. Players who have their fifth-year option declined will enter the last year of their contract in 2018, and will become free agents at the conclusion of the upcoming season.

2015 NFL Draft - First Round

 
Pick Team Pos. Player Option
1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston Exercised
2 Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota Exercised
3 Jacksonville Jaguars LB Dante Fowler  
4 Oakland Raiders WR Amari Cooper Exercised
5 Washington Redskins T Brandon Scherff Exercised
6 New York Jets DT Leonard Williams Exercised
7 Chicago Bears WR Kevin White  
8 Atlanta Falcons LB Vic Beasley  
9 New York Giants T Ereck Flowers  
10 St. Louis Rams RB Todd Gurley  
11 Minnesota Vikings CB Trae Waynes  
12 Cleveland Browns DT Danny Shelton  
13 New Orleans Saints T Andrus Peat Exercised
14 Miami Dolphins WR DeVante Parker  
15 San Diego Chargers RB Melvin Gordon Exercised
16 Houston Texans CB Kevin Johnson  
17 San Francisco 49ers DE Arik Armstead  
18 Kansas City Chiefs CB Marcus Peters  
19 Cleveland Browns T Cameron Erving  
20 Philadelphia Eagles WR Nelson Agholor  
21 Cincinnati Bengals T Cedric Ogbuehi  
22 Pittsburgh Steelers LB Bud Dupree Exercised
23 Denver Broncos DE Shane Ray  
24 Arizona Cardinals T D.J. Humphries  
25 Carolina Panthers LB Shaq Thompson Exercised
26 Baltimore Ravens WR Breshad Perriman  
27 Dallas Cowboys CB Byron Jones Exercised
28 Detroit Lions G Laken Tomlinson  
29 Indianapolis Colts WR Phillip Dorsett  
30 Green Bay Packers DB Damarious Randall  
31 New Orleans Saints LB Stephone Anthony  
32 New England Patriots DT Malcom Brown  
 

 