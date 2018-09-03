Are you ready for some football? The NFL is back and CTV and TSN have you covered all season long as the exclusive broadcaster of the National Football League in Canada. Be sure to check our broadcast schedule each week to see what game is on in your region.

Week 1

Thursday, September 6

8:30pm et/5:30pm pt

Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles - TSN1, CTV2

Sunday, September 9

1pm et/10am pt

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings - CTV Vancouver, CTV Alberta, CTV Winnipeg, CTV2 Ottawa

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens - CTV Toronto, CTV Kitchener

Houston Texans at New England Patriots - CTV Atlantic, CTV Montreal, CTV Ottawa, CTV Northern Ontario, CTV Saskatchewan, CTV2 Vancouver Island, CTV2 Alberta, CKPR

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants - TSN2, CTV2 Atlantic, CTV2 Toronto, CTV2 London/Windsor

4pm et/1pm pt

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers - TSN2, RDS2

4:25pm et/1:25pm pt

Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos - CTV Vancouver, CTV Alberta, CTV Saskatchewan, CTV Winnipeg, CITL

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers - CTV Ontario, CTV Montreal, CTV2 Atlantic

8:30pm et/5:30pm pt

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers - TSN1, CTV2

Monday, September 10

7pm et/4pm pt

New York Jets at Detroit Lions - TSN

10pm et/7pm pt

LA Rams at Oakland Raiders - TSN