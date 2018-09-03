21h ago
NFL Weekly CTV & TSN Broadcast Schedule
Are you ready for some football? The NFL is back and CTV and TSN have you covered all season long as the exclusive broadcaster of the National Football League in Canada. Be sure to check our broadcast schedule each week to see what game is on in your region.
Week 1
Thursday, September 6
8:30pm et/5:30pm pt
Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles - TSN1, CTV2
Sunday, September 9
1pm et/10am pt
San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings - CTV Vancouver, CTV Alberta, CTV Winnipeg, CTV2 Ottawa
Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens - CTV Toronto, CTV Kitchener
Houston Texans at New England Patriots - CTV Atlantic, CTV Montreal, CTV Ottawa, CTV Northern Ontario, CTV Saskatchewan, CTV2 Vancouver Island, CTV2 Alberta, CKPR
Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants - TSN2, CTV2 Atlantic, CTV2 Toronto, CTV2 London/Windsor
4pm et/1pm pt
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers - TSN2, RDS2
4:25pm et/1:25pm pt
Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos - CTV Vancouver, CTV Alberta, CTV Saskatchewan, CTV Winnipeg, CITL
Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers - CTV Ontario, CTV Montreal, CTV2 Atlantic
8:30pm et/5:30pm pt
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers - TSN1, CTV2
Monday, September 10
7pm et/4pm pt
New York Jets at Detroit Lions - TSN
10pm et/7pm pt
LA Rams at Oakland Raiders - TSN