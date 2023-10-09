Morning Coffee: 49ers the Super Bowl favourite after dominant win over Dallas All of a sudden, the 2022 seventh-round pick out of Iowa State is in the NFL regular season MVP conversation as a top-five choice to win that award at FanDuel. I didn’t bet on Purdy to win MVP. That said, he absolutely deserves to be in the conversation. This is the Morning Coffee for Monday October 9th, 2023.

The San Francisco 49ers were 10-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel when the NFL season kicked off.

Following an absolutely dominant 5-0 start, the 49ers are the favourites to win it all at +460 odds.

Brock Purdy threw for 252 yards and a career-high four touchdown passes in a 42-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

A game billed as a potential NFC Championship Game preview was decided by a 32-point margin.

Purdy became just the fourth quarterback since 1950 to win each of his first 10 starts.

San Francisco’s 15-game regular season win streak dating back to last season is tied for the longest run in franchise history.

From a betting perspective, Purdy has emerged as an absolute darling as he’s 10-0 straight up and 8-1-1 against the spread.

All of a sudden, the 2022 seventh-round pick out of Iowa State is in the NFL regular season MVP conversation as a top-five choice to win that award at FanDuel.

I didn’t bet on Purdy to win MVP.

That said, he absolutely deserves to be in the conversation.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday October 9th, 2023.

49ers The Super Bowl Favourite After Dominant Win Over Dallas

Purdy opened as a 40-to-1 long shot to win NFL regular season MVP at FanDuel.

As of this morning, only three quarterbacks have shorter odds to win that award than Purdy at +700 at FanDuel.

Patrick Mahomes is the favourite at +350.

Tua Tagovailoa is the second choice at +500.

Jalen Hurts completes the short list of quarterbacks with shorter odds to win MVP than Purdy at +600.

Purdy and Josh Allen round out the top-five choices to win that award at FanDuel at +700.

Does Purdy have a legitimate case to be in the MVP conversation?

Absolutely, he does.

The numbers don’t lie.

This is the 8th time Brock Purdy has passed for multiple TD in his first 10 career starts.



That ties Kurt Warner and Deshaun Watson for the most since 1950. pic.twitter.com/bhnrsDxsfM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 9, 2023

Purdy is completing 72.7 per cent of his attempts that have travelled 10+ yards downfield this season.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, that’s the best such completion percentage by any quarterback in a team’s first five games since ESPN started tracking the stat back in 2006.

The Brock Purdy Narrative NEEDS to change!!!! He can flat out play! pic.twitter.com/npkNzllLGV — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 9, 2023

The 49ers are just the fifth team in NFL history to score 30+ points in eight consecutive regular season games.

Purdy is the 10th quarterback in league history to throw 20 touchdown passes in his first 10 career starts.

Brock Purdy's passer rating of 121.1 is the highest for a QB over his first 10 starts in NFL history — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 9, 2023

None of those 10 quarterbacks threw fewer interceptions than Purdy over their first 10 games.

Purdy’s two interceptions are three fewer than Dan Marino’s five interceptions for the lowest mark among the QBs on that list.

Brock Purdy is REAL, people. I know he has TWO #1 WRs, a #1 TE, a dynamic RB, the #1 LT in the NFL and a #1 Defense, but AT THE END OF THE DAY he knows where to go with the ball and MAKES PLAYS. Stop punishing him for where he was drafted or when he was drafted. He is Purdy great pic.twitter.com/Xe7LRejwGB — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 9, 2023

Of course, the obvious case against Purdy is the absolutely stacked roster than Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have assembled in San Francisco.

Christian McCaffrey has scored a touchdown in 14 straight games and leads the NFL with 678 total yards from scrimmage.

He’s made this FanDuel Same Game Parlay a staple.

Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel rank among the top wide receiver tandems in the NFL.

George Kittle just became the first 49ers' tight end with three touchdown receptions in a game since Vernon Davis did it back in 2009.

“Being able to see Vernon (Davis) pregame, he told me to score three to tie his record. So I was like fine Vern, I’ll do it. I’ll tell Brock.”



George Kittle joked that Vernon Davis told him to score 3 TD’s tonight. 😂 pic.twitter.com/X4I01Jytkf — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 9, 2023

Forgive me if I don’t want to spend any more time writing about Kittle’s dominance last night.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco defence forced three interceptions, three sacks and held Dallas to 10 points in last night’s statement win.

Four of the 49ers’ first five wins have been by double digits.

🖐-0 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 9, 2023

Next up, they will travel to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

San Francisco is a four-point favourite on the lookahead line for that game at FanDuel this morning.

Nobody will be surprised if Purdy and the 49ers extend their perfect start to the season in Ohio next week.

Again, I have not placed a bet on Purdy to win MVP and I fully understand the case against him in that category.

The @49ers' Brock Purdy in 10 regular-season starts:



10-0 record

70.0+ comp%

9.00+ yds/att

10.00+ TD/INT ratio

1500+ team rush yds



No other QB in NFL history has done all that over a 10-start span in his entire career, even when taking his best span in each category separately. pic.twitter.com/dVm0jU88s6 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 9, 2023

That said, no QB has been more efficient early on this season, and San Francisco is now the Super Bowl favourite after a 5-0 start.

So yes, Purdy absolutely deserves to be in the MVP conversation right now.

Is An Adams Revenge Game On Deck For Monday Night Football?

In case you missed it, we cashed each of our first two FanDuel Best Bets featured in this column for Week 5 in the NFL.

We’re 7-0 to start the month of October.

Not even a sweat as we make it 7-0 in the month of October. 🔥



49ers ML -162 💰



We had to wait six days for this one to cash but it’s another winner! ☕️https://t.co/mTdsmfko6s #GamblingX #DALvsSF #NFLPicks https://t.co/LRaQj50VRR — Domenic Padula (@Domenic_Padula) October 9, 2023

That will be our record entering Week 6 as I’m not going to force it with a Best Bet for Monday Night Football.

The Green Bay Packers were a 1.5-point favourite for tonight’s game at FanDuel as recently a week ago.

That line has flipped and now it’s the Las Vegas Raiders that are -1.5 at FanDuel.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been cleared to play after he missed last week’s game due to a concussion.

Meanwhile, Raiders receiver Davante Adams remains questionable to play tonight due to a shoulder injury, but all indications are that he will be cleared to play against the team he spent his first eight seasons with.

Adams anytime touchdown is +105 at FanDuel.

Mutual respect between two of the league’s best.



How two All-Pros elevated their game in four seasons as #Packers teammates 📰 https://t.co/nplxPFk4mI — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 6, 2023

Will the superstar receiver step up with a memorable revenge game performance against his former team?

As somebody who needs 16 points from him to improve to 5-0 in my dynasty fantasy football league, I’m certainly hoping that Adams can go off against the Packers tonight.

Happy Thanksgiving to you all!

I’ll be back on Tuesday morning with an early look ahead to Week 6 in the NFL.