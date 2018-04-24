Sedins couldn't be happier with the final chapter of their careers

The NHL revealed the 32 nominees for the 2017-18 King Clancy Memorial Trophy on Monday.

Each team nominated one player, except for the Vancouver Canucks, who nominated both Daniel and Henrik Sedin. Henrik, who along with Daniel decided to retire at the conclusion of the season, won the award in 2016.

The nominations from the other Canadian teams are Travis Hamonic, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Brendan Gallagher, Mark Borowiecki, Matt Martin and Matt Hendricks.

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is awarded "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

The winner, to be announced during the NHL Awards in June, will be selected by a committee of senior NHL executives based on the following criteria:

- Investment of time and resources

- Commitment to a particular cause or community

- Creativity of programming

- Use of influence; engagement of others

- Measurement of impact

The winner will receive a $40,000 donation from the NHL Foundation to benefit a charity of their choice. The two runners-up will each a $5,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno won the award in 2017.

The 2017-18 King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees are:

Anaheim Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf

Arizona Coyotes: Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Boston Bruins: Zdeno Chara

Buffalo Sabres: Zach Bogosian

Calgary Flames: Travis Hamonic

Carolina Hurricanes: Justin Faulk

Chicago Blackhawks: Duncan Keith

Colorado Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog

Columbus Blue Jackets: Sergei Bobrovsky

Dallas Stars: Tyler Seguin

Detroit Red Wings: Justin Abdelkader

Edmonton Oilers: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Florida Panthers: Mike Matheson

Los Angeles Kings: Drew Doughty

Minnesota Wild: Jason Zucker

Montreal Canadiens: Brendan Gallagher

Nashville Predators: P.K. Subban

New Jersey Devils: Cory Schneider

New York Islanders: Anders Lee

New York Rangers: Henrik Lundqvist

Ottawa Senators: Mark Borowiecki

Philadelphia Flyers: Shayne Gostisbehere

Pittsburgh Penguins: Matt Murray

San Jose Sharks: Chris Tierney

St. Louis Blues: Alex Pietrangelo

Tampa Bay Lightning: Ryan Callahan

Toronto Maple Leafs: Matt Martin

Vancouver Canucks: Daniel Sedin & Henrik Sedin

Vegas Golden Knights: Deryk Engelland

Washington Capitals: Brooks Orpik

Winnipeg Jets: Matt Hendricks