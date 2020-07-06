The National Hockey League announced on Monday the results from the latest round of coronavirus (COVID-19) testing among players who have reported to team training facilities for voluntary workouts.

In over 2,900 tests administered to 396 players, 23 came back positive. This is an increase of eight from the results released on June 29.

Additionally, there was another positive test by a player outside of the Phase 2 Protocol, bringing that total to 12.

The league says that all players who tested positive are following all CDC and Health Canada protocols and are in self-isolation.

The NHL says that while it will continue to provide updates on testing, it will not provide information on the individuals whose tests come back positive or the teams for which those individuals play.