It appears the NHL general managers have decided to amend the current offside rule.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, having a skate in the air or breaking the plane is expected to part of the change.

The general managers will still need the approval of the NHL's Competition Committee and then the league's board of governors to complete a rule change.

The NHL's current rule requires a player to have their back skate on the ice and on or behind the blueline when the puck enters the offensive zone in order to be ruled onside. Debate on the rule has stretched back three years, to when the league first introduced video review for offside.