2h ago
NHL awaiting NHLPA word on 24-team tweaks
TSN.ca Staff
7-Eleven That's Hockey Online: May 20th
According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the National Hockey League is inching closer to deciding on a return to play format, but nothing is final yet.
LeBrun reported on Thursday morning that the league is currently waiting to hear back from the NHLPA on the latest tweaks to a 24-team format, with more talks expected on Thursday and Friday.
LeBrun reported Monday that both sides made some progress over the weekend that involved a 24-team playoff format should play resume this summer. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger added that a two-hub city concept featuring 12 teams in each city has been discussed and remains one of the possibilities if the NHL season is able to resume.
The NHL season has been paused since March 12.