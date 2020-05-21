According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the National Hockey League is inching closer to deciding on a return to play format, but nothing is final yet.

LeBrun reported on Thursday morning that the league is currently waiting to hear back from the NHLPA on the latest tweaks to a 24-team format, with more talks expected on Thursday and Friday.

Things continue to inch closer on a Return to Play format. Still not done, however. My sense is the league now waiting to hear back from the NHLPA on latest 24-team format tweaks. Expectation is both sides will chat again on this today or tomorrow... — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 21, 2020

LeBrun reported Monday that both sides made some progress over the weekend that involved a 24-team playoff format should play resume this summer. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger added that a two-hub city concept featuring 12 teams in each city has been discussed and remains one of the possibilities if the NHL season is able to resume.

The NHL season has been paused since March 12.