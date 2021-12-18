1h ago
Bruins, Predators shut down through holiday break
The National Hockey League announced that the Nashville Predators and the Boston Bruins will both be shut down through the holiday break.
TSN.ca Staff
The National Hockey League announced that the Nashville Predators and the Boston Bruins will both be shut down through the holiday break. The move was made in reaction to the growing number of players and staff testing positive and being placed in protocol.
The Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks have also had games postponed due to the growing number of positive cases across the NHL.