3h ago
NHL discussing opening round series length
On Friday, the National Hockey League Players' Association Executive Board agreed to further negotiations when it came to the league's 24-team Return to Play proposal despite questions still needing to be answered.
TSN.ca Staff
One of the those questions is the length of the opening-round playoff series following the play-in series, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
The sides are discussing whether it should be a regular seven-game series or a best-of-five that is expected to be used in the four play-in series between the lowest eight-ranked teams.
The NHL's regular season was paused on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic, one day after Rudy Gobert of the NBA’s Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19 and began a domino effect that brought the sports world to a halt.