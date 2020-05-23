On Friday, the National Hockey League Players' Association Executive Board agreed to further negotiations when it came to the league's 24-team Return to Play proposal despite questions still needing to be answered.

One of the those questions is the length of the opening-round playoff series following the play-in series, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Aside from the bracketing versus re-seeding decision, another open issue on the 24-team format: whether the first round of the actual playoffs (16 teams) should be the normal best-of-7 or instead a best-of-5 like the play-in series beforehand... — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 23, 2020

The sides are discussing whether it should be a regular seven-game series or a best-of-five that is expected to be used in the four play-in series between the lowest eight-ranked teams.

The NHL's regular season was paused on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic, one day after Rudy Gobert of the NBA’s Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19 and began a domino effect that brought the sports world to a halt.