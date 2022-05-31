JHM: Button on Wright - 'I see him as the best player in this draft'

With the conclusion of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the National Hockey League has confirmed the first 28 picks of the 2022 NHL Draft.

The first 16 selections were set by the Draft Lottery, which was held May 10 and saw the Montreal Canadiens secure the No. 1 pick.

The rest of the order is as follows:

1. Montreal Canadiens

2. New Jersey Devils

3. Arizona Coyotes

4. Seattle Kraken

5. Philadelphia Flyers

6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago Blackhawks)

7. Ottawa Senators

8. Detroit Red Wings

9. Buffalo Sabres

10. Anaheim Ducks

11. San Jose Sharks

12. Columbus Blue Jackets

13. New York Islanders

14. Winnipeg Jets

15. Vancouver Canucks

16. Buffalo Sabres (from Vegas Golden Knights)

17. Nashville Predators

18. Dallas Stars

19. Los Angeles Kings

20. Washington Capitals

21. Pittsburgh Penguins

22. Anaheim Ducks (from Boston Bruins)

23. St. Louis Blues

24. Minnesota Wild

25. Toronto Maple Leafs

26. Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary Flames)

27. Arizona Coyotes (from Carolina Hurricanes via Montreal Canadiens)

28. Buffalo Sabres (from Florida Panthers)

29. Conference final losing team with fewest points

30. Conference final losing team with most points

31. Stanley Cup Final losing team

32. Stanley Cup winner

The 12 teams that lost in the first two rounds of the playoffs were slotted into picks 17-28. Teams that did not win their division were placed in inverse order of regular-season standings points, followed by the three division winners who lost in inverse order of regular-season points.

The No. 29 pick will go to the team that loses in the conference finals with the fewest regular-season points, and No. 30 will go to the other team that loses in the conference finals. The team that loses in the Stanley Cup Final will get pick No. 31, and the Cup winner gets No. 32.

The Edmonton Oilers play the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final, while the Tampa Bay Lightning play the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final.

The Winnipeg Jets own the Rangers' first-round pick from the trade for forward Andrew Copp made on March 21. The Arizona Coyotes own the Avalanche's pick from the trade for goalie Darcy Kuemper made on July 28.

The Coyotes and Buffalo Sabres each have three first-round picks, while the Canadiens, Jets, Columbus Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks each have two.

In addition to Colorado's pick, Arizona has No. 3 and No. 27, which it acquired from the Canadiens in a trade for forward Christian Dvorak on Sept. 4. The pick initially belonged to the Carolina Hurricanes but went to the Canadiens as compensation for signing forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

The Sabres have No. 9, No. 16 and No. 28. The No. 16 pick was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the trade for forward Jack Eichel on Nov. 4, and No. 28 came from the Florida Panthers in the trade for forward Sam Reinhart on July 24.

The Canadiens have No. 1 and No. 26, acquired from the Calgary Flames in the trade for forward Tyler Toffoli on Feb. 14.

The Jets have No. 14 as well as the Rangers' pick.

The Blue Jackets have No. 6, which they acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks for defenceman Seth Jones on July 23, as well as No. 12.

The Ducks have No. 10 and No. 22, acquired from the Boston Bruins in the trade for defenceman Hampus Lindholm on March 19.

The 2022 NHL Draft will be held at the Bell Centre in Montreal with the first round on July 7 and Rounds 2-7 on July 8.