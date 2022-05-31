1h ago
NHL announces draft order through No. 28
With the conclusion of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the National Hockey League has confirmed the first 28 picks of the 2022 NHL Draft.
The first 16 selections were set by the Draft Lottery, which was held May 10 and saw the Montreal Canadiens secure the No. 1 pick.
The rest of the order is as follows:
1. Montreal Canadiens
2. New Jersey Devils
3. Arizona Coyotes
4. Seattle Kraken
5. Philadelphia Flyers
6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago Blackhawks)
7. Ottawa Senators
8. Detroit Red Wings
9. Buffalo Sabres
10. Anaheim Ducks
11. San Jose Sharks
12. Columbus Blue Jackets
13. New York Islanders
14. Winnipeg Jets
15. Vancouver Canucks
16. Buffalo Sabres (from Vegas Golden Knights)
17. Nashville Predators
18. Dallas Stars
19. Los Angeles Kings
20. Washington Capitals
21. Pittsburgh Penguins
22. Anaheim Ducks (from Boston Bruins)
23. St. Louis Blues
24. Minnesota Wild
25. Toronto Maple Leafs
26. Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary Flames)
27. Arizona Coyotes (from Carolina Hurricanes via Montreal Canadiens)
28. Buffalo Sabres (from Florida Panthers)
29. Conference final losing team with fewest points
30. Conference final losing team with most points
31. Stanley Cup Final losing team
32. Stanley Cup winner
The 12 teams that lost in the first two rounds of the playoffs were slotted into picks 17-28. Teams that did not win their division were placed in inverse order of regular-season standings points, followed by the three division winners who lost in inverse order of regular-season points.
The No. 29 pick will go to the team that loses in the conference finals with the fewest regular-season points, and No. 30 will go to the other team that loses in the conference finals. The team that loses in the Stanley Cup Final will get pick No. 31, and the Cup winner gets No. 32.
The Edmonton Oilers play the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final, while the Tampa Bay Lightning play the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final.
The Winnipeg Jets own the Rangers' first-round pick from the trade for forward Andrew Copp made on March 21. The Arizona Coyotes own the Avalanche's pick from the trade for goalie Darcy Kuemper made on July 28.
The Coyotes and Buffalo Sabres each have three first-round picks, while the Canadiens, Jets, Columbus Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks each have two.
In addition to Colorado's pick, Arizona has No. 3 and No. 27, which it acquired from the Canadiens in a trade for forward Christian Dvorak on Sept. 4. The pick initially belonged to the Carolina Hurricanes but went to the Canadiens as compensation for signing forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi.
The Sabres have No. 9, No. 16 and No. 28. The No. 16 pick was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the trade for forward Jack Eichel on Nov. 4, and No. 28 came from the Florida Panthers in the trade for forward Sam Reinhart on July 24.
The Canadiens have No. 1 and No. 26, acquired from the Calgary Flames in the trade for forward Tyler Toffoli on Feb. 14.
The Jets have No. 14 as well as the Rangers' pick.
The Blue Jackets have No. 6, which they acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks for defenceman Seth Jones on July 23, as well as No. 12.
The Ducks have No. 10 and No. 22, acquired from the Boston Bruins in the trade for defenceman Hampus Lindholm on March 19.
The 2022 NHL Draft will be held at the Bell Centre in Montreal with the first round on July 7 and Rounds 2-7 on July 8.