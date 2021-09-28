The Quiz: Most welcome September sight?

The National Hockey League finalized key dates on the 2021-22 season calendar on Tuesday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The league's trade deadline will fall on March 21, just under a month after the play resumes from the Olympic break on February 23.

The NHL has finalized some critical dates and sent it to clubs yesterday:



Trade deadline March 21

Start of playoffs May 2

Last possible day for Cup final June 30

Opening of free agency July 13 🥲@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 28, 2021

The playoffs will start May 2, with the last possible day for the Stanley Cup final falling on June 30.

Free agency will open on July 13, two weeks earlier than it did this year.