1h ago
NHL sets trade deadline for March 21
The National Hockey League finalized key dates on the 2021-22 season calendar on Tuesday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
TSN.ca Staff
The league's trade deadline will fall on March 21, just under a month after the play resumes from the Olympic break on February 23.
The playoffs will start May 2, with the last possible day for the Stanley Cup final falling on June 30.
Free agency will open on July 13, two weeks earlier than it did this year.