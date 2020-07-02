If talks continue to go well, the National Hockey League and NHLPA could finalize and announce a tentative deal on Return to Play Thursday, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reported.

It’s quite possible, if all continues to go well in their talks, the NHL and NHLPA will today finalize and announce they’ve reached a “tentative” deal on: Phase 3/4 Return To Play (RTP) protocols; CBA extension; transition rules; and critical dates calendar. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 2, 2020

Once a tentative deal is reached, it will need to be ratified by the NHL board of governors and the full NHLPA membership. It’s my understanding that the players would be voting on the entire package and a simple majority would be required to pass. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 2, 2020

