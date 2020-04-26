The National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association are in daily contact and have been since the league's pausing, about a potential return to play according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post reported on Saturday that the league and the players' association have developed a Return to Play Committee, which LeBrun reports includes Winnipeg Jets star Mark Scheifele.

LeBrun adds the committee has had two meetings so far and will meet in a virtual manner weekly. Things still remain in phase one (social isolation) while phase two will be getting players back in small groups at NHL facilities to work out and skate in the markets which will allow it based on local government laws/restrictions. The timeline on phase two is still to be determined.

"And again, because I feel I need to add this disclaimer every time I update things, there may not be any hockey again this season. The NHL/NHLPA will plan for it, but doesn't mean they can pull it off," LeBrun tweeted.

Gary Bettman said Wednesday the league has been busy “modelling” different scenarios for a potential summer restart to the 2019-20 season, which could include resuming play in two to four centralized locations if deemed safe. TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli broke down four cities that could be considered as options should the NHL go ahead with a restart at some point this summer. Read it here.

The NHL paused its season on March 12, hours after the NBA halted theirs the night before once Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19. Several other leagues, including the MLS and MLB, either postponed or suspended their seasons on March 12.