NHL players have deferred their decision on their last paycheque for this season until May 15, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The final paycheques for the 2019-20 seasons were originally due Apr. 15.

According the LeBrun, players have been debating whether to forgo some or all of the last paycheque to help with escrow.

The question now remains what the players will do about the final payroll payment, which is worth about $140 million.

The NHL season went on pause on Mar. 12 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The NHL instructed owners at the time that they were to pay the players their final three cheques (two in March and one on April).

LeBrun also notes that players are getting their escrow return payments for the 2018-19 season this week.