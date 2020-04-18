NHLPA executive director Donald Fehr says he has not talked to the league yet about any specifics related to potentially hosting a playoffs in the summer in neutral sites.

"Other than the general understanding that they're looking at all possibilities, which includes neutral sites -- neutral being defined as a place that isn't a home base for an NHL team," Fehr told ESPN. "We haven't had those discussions yet."

The NHL has held regular conference calls with players and staff to update the status of the season, which has been on pause since Mar. 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the April 7 edition of Insider Trading, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre Lebrun reported that the NHL was looking at a possible two or four city scenario of where a playoff tournament could be held.

Fehr states that the any decision related to the resumption of the 2019-2020 season and Stanley Cup Playoffs is tied to current guidelines on mass gatherings, travel restrictions and health recommendations.

"You're going to want to know what the CDC says, without any question at all. But in addition to that, as we all know, the state governors and the provincial prime ministers have the basic responsibilities over their own jurisdictions, so you're going to have to work with them, too," Fehr said. "The implication of the question is whether it's OK to play in some places and not others. I don't know if that's true. I assume it's certainly possible. If it is, we'll see what makes sense."