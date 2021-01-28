The NHL has postponed Thursday's game between the Vegas Golden Knight and St. Louis Blues as a result of a player and another member of the Golden Knights coaching staff entering the NHL’s COVID Protocols.

The league said recent tests warranted more caution while they continues to analyze test results in the coming days.

"The team’s training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed until further notice," the NHL said. "The league is in the process of reviewing and revising the Golden Knights’ regular season schedule and it is expected that a decision on next week’s games will be made in the next 24-48 hours. The Golden Knights organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies."

The Golden Knights played Tuesday against the Blues with general manager Kelly McCrimmon serving as head coach while their entire coaching staff was forced to isolate due to COVID-19 protocols after at least one member of the staff received a positive test.

The Blues defeated the Golden Knights 5-4 in overtime on Tuesday.