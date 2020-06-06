2h ago
NHL roster size still to be negotiated
The NHL has suggested an expanded roster of 28 players plus goalies if play is able to resume this summer, but that number may or may not change following further negotiations with the NHLPA, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
TSN.ca Staff
Teams can open their training facilities on Monday for voluntary training in small groups.
The league hopes to start full training camps as early as July 10, otherwise known as Phase 3 of their return-to-play plan.
LeBrun says the roster size number will be negotiated when the NHL and NHLPA finalize details for Phase 3 and Phase 4.