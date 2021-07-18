2h ago
Off-Season Watch: Foligno brothers reunion in Minnesota?
Ahead of a busy off-season that includes the Seattle Expansion Draft, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.
TSN.ca Staff
Price waives no-movement clause for expansion draft
Foligno brothers reunion?
Andy Strickland of Bally Sports Midwest is hearing there's a strong possibility that Nick Foligno signs in Minnesota and joins his younger brother Marcus on a short term deal.
Nick Foligno joined the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of the trade deadline this past season, recording four assists in seven regular season games. He had one assist in four playoff games.
He previously spent nine years with the Columbus Blue Jackets, including six seasons as captain.
Hearing there’s a strong possibility Nick Foligno signs in Minnesota and joins his brother Marcus on a short term deal. #Mnwild #Leafsforever— Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) July 18, 2021
Prices remain high
Per LeBrun, his sense is that the price has remained too high for the Calgary Flames to get assurance the Seattle Kraken won't take Mark Giordano.
Teams are still allowed to keep trying with Seattle right up until the Kraken send in their list.
My sense is that the price has simply remained too high for the Flames to get assurance the Kraken won't take Giordano. But remember, teams are still allowed to keep trying with Seattle right up to when the Kraken send in their list. But unless price drops... https://t.co/sXMInhvZWh— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 18, 2021
Seattle Expansion Draft Lists
Expansion draft protection lists from the NHL's 30 teams as revealed by TSN Hockey Insiders Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger:
JVR, 32, has two more years on his contract at a $7-million cap hit https://t.co/5EUjGWJgQr— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 18, 2021
This is indeed the case. Zucker left unprotected by the Penguins. Has two more years on his deal at a $5.5-million cap hit. https://t.co/YQfKwHWNad— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 18, 2021
The Winnipeg Jets have left Appleton and DeMelo unprotected. So many tough decisions by all clubs.— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 18, 2021
Leaving Kempny and Hagelin available. https://t.co/wvgUQmX15j— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 18, 2021
Drouin and Byron among the forwards left unprotected by the Habs, which I expected. Rules state you need at least two forwards who meet the criteria for Seattle.— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 18, 2021
Of course, as we reported last night, Carey Price also left unprotected in an effort to keep Jake Allen.
Nashville left both Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene unprotected for the expansion draft.— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 18, 2021
Johansen, 28, has four more years at a $8-million cap hit
Duchene, 30, has five more years at a $8-million cap hit@TSNHockey @TheAthletic
Alex Kerfoot left unprotected by the Maple Leafs. Far from a surprise, but a very good player. https://t.co/htULuL5SGo— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 18, 2021