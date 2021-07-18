Foligno brothers reunion?

Andy Strickland of Bally Sports Midwest is hearing there's a strong possibility that Nick Foligno signs in Minnesota and joins his younger brother Marcus on a short term deal. 

Nick Foligno joined the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of the trade deadline this past season, recording four assists in seven regular season games. He had one assist in four playoff games. 

He previously spent nine years with the Columbus Blue Jackets, including six seasons as captain. 

 

Prices remain high

Per LeBrun, his sense is that the price has remained too high for the Calgary Flames to get assurance the Seattle Kraken won't take Mark Giordano

Teams are still allowed to keep trying with Seattle right up until the Kraken send in their list. 

 

Seattle Expansion Draft Lists

Expansion draft protection lists from the NHL's 30 teams as revealed by TSN Hockey Insiders Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger: